Cerence (OTCMKTS:CRNCV) Shares Down 2.2% – Here’s Why

Cerence Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRNCV – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.30 and last traded at $9.50. 995,847 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,211% from the average session volume of 75,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.71.
Cerence Price Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.82.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Cerence
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Don’t Be Fooled by the Bounce: The Market Storm Isn’t Over Yet
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Coca-Cola Company Stock Can Bubble to New Highs This Year
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- 3 Stocks Lifting 2025 Guidance Despite Market Jitters
Receive News & Ratings for Cerence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerence and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.