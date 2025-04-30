Cerus (CERS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 1st. Analysts expect Cerus to post earnings of ($0.05) per share and revenue of $47.44 million for the quarter.
Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $50.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.81 million. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 40.55% and a negative net margin of 11.60%. On average, analysts expect Cerus to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Cerus Stock Performance
Shares of CERS opened at $1.36 on Wednesday. Cerus has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.98 million, a PE ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.64.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, COO Vivek K. Jayaraman sold 29,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total transaction of $43,478.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,477,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,142,128.50. The trade was a 1.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevin Dennis Green sold 60,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total transaction of $95,836.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 493,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,301.96. This represents a 10.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 441,150 shares of company stock valued at $665,210 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.
About Cerus
Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.
