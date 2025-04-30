Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,675 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.3% of Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,266,582,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 823,360,597 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $180,637,081,000 after purchasing an additional 17,635,391 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 17,054.5% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,088,589 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,652,116,000 after buying an additional 12,018,120 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 82,457.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 11,405,294 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,125,148,000 after buying an additional 11,391,479 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 359,179,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $66,926,008,000 after buying an additional 11,370,309 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 19,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.50, for a total transaction of $4,178,610.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,950 shares in the company, valued at $10,864,125. This trade represents a 27.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total transaction of $469,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 509,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,776,017.26. This represents a 0.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,798 shares of company stock worth $23,341,803 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $187.39 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.61 and a 52 week high of $242.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $192.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.90.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $306.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $272.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.