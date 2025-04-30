Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Given New $115.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.94% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $106.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.29.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

CHD opened at $99.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.11. Church & Dwight has a 1 year low of $96.35 and a 1 year high of $116.46.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 9.58%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 54,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.98, for a total transaction of $6,322,069.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,442.06. This represents a 83.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 11,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total transaction of $1,216,378.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,941.26. This trade represents a 63.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,570 shares of company stock valued at $7,538,449. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Church & Dwight

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHD. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 63.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,106,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,832,000 after acquiring an additional 431,257 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,338,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 76,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,001,000 after purchasing an additional 15,598 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 19,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

