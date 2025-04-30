Citigroup Has Lowered Expectations for Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Stock Price

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Citigroup from $330.00 to $275.00 in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 1.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on LULU. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $430.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, March 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $370.38.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $271.27 on Monday. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $226.01 and a 12 month high of $423.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $302.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $338.37. The stock has a market cap of $32.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.31.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.05%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.29 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 17.4% during the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 4,582 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 964.2% in the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 14,058 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after acquiring an additional 12,737 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter worth about $15,038,000. Finally, Sfmg LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,984,000. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

