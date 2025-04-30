Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC cut its position in Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 598 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Citizens & Northern were worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CZNC. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens & Northern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $429,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Citizens & Northern by 186.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 15,637 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Citizens & Northern by 290.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 14,418 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in Citizens & Northern by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 46,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 13,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens & Northern Corp raised its stake in Citizens & Northern by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 338,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after acquiring an additional 10,392 shares in the last quarter. 30.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Citizens & Northern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZNC opened at $19.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $294.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Citizens & Northern Co. has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $22.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.87.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). Citizens & Northern had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 16.50%. The firm had revenue of $27.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.30 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citizens & Northern Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 4th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. Citizens & Northern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

In other news, Director Terry L. Lehman acquired 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.70 per share, with a total value of $26,180.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,031.90. This trade represents a 5.22 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 2,210 shares of company stock valued at $41,542 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Citizens & Northern Corp. is a holding company, which engages in community banking. It provides a full range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York State. The firm’s lending products include mortgage loans, commercial loans, and consumer loans.

