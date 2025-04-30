Consolidated Edison (ED) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q1 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.30 per share and revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter. Consolidated Edison has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.500-5.700 EPS.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 8.62%. On average, analysts expect Consolidated Edison to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Shares of ED opened at $112.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Consolidated Edison has a one year low of $87.28 and a one year high of $114.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.66.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.89%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Consolidated Edison

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Consolidated Edison stock. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

