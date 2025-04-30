Criteo (CRTO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q1 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Criteo to post earnings of $0.77 per share and revenue of $259.86 million for the quarter. Criteo has set its Q1 2025 guidance at EPS.

Get Criteo alerts:

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. Criteo had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 16.37%. On average, analysts expect Criteo to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Criteo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRTO opened at $34.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 0.74. Criteo has a 52-week low of $27.46 and a 52-week high of $49.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRTO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Criteo from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Criteo from $61.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Criteo from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com cut Criteo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Criteo in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Criteo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.64.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CRTO

Insider Transactions at Criteo

In other Criteo news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 13,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $602,129.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 488,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,267,255.24. The trade was a 2.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Gleason sold 1,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.08, for a total transaction of $73,265.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 137,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,223,090.88. The trade was a 1.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,069 shares of company stock valued at $1,104,657 in the last 90 days. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Criteo

(Get Free Report)

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.