CTO Realty Growth (CTO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q1 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 1st. Analysts expect CTO Realty Growth to post earnings of $0.50 per share and revenue of $35.26 million for the quarter. CTO Realty Growth has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.930-1.980 EPS.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.48. CTO Realty Growth had a negative return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $35.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.39 million. On average, analysts expect CTO Realty Growth to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CTO Realty Growth Stock Down 0.2 %

CTO stock opened at $18.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $579.22 million, a P/E ratio of -82.68 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. CTO Realty Growth has a twelve month low of $16.12 and a twelve month high of $21.15.

CTO Realty Growth Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio is currently -690.91%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CTO. StockNews.com cut shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 1st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up previously from $22.50) on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

CTO Realty Growth Company Profile

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.

See Also

