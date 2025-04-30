DaVita (DVA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q1 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.75 per share and revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter. DaVita has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.200-11.300 EPS.
DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.10. DaVita had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 115.48%. On average, analysts expect DaVita to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.
DaVita Stock Performance
DVA stock opened at $141.45 on Wednesday. DaVita has a twelve month low of $131.27 and a twelve month high of $179.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $146.13 and its 200-day moving average is $155.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.18. The company has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04.
DaVita Company Profile
DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.
