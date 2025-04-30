DaVita (DVA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q1 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.75 per share and revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter. DaVita has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.200-11.300 EPS.

Get DaVita alerts:

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.10. DaVita had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 115.48%. On average, analysts expect DaVita to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DaVita Stock Performance

DVA stock opened at $141.45 on Wednesday. DaVita has a twelve month low of $131.27 and a twelve month high of $179.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $146.13 and its 200-day moving average is $155.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.18. The company has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $184.00 price objective on DaVita in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on DaVita from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DaVita

DaVita Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.