Dechtman Wealth Management LLC Buys 828 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Dechtman Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,576 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 0.7% of Dechtman Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 282,952 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $39,135,000 after buying an additional 150,082 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 121.9% in the fourth quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 30,271 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after purchasing an additional 16,630 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC now owns 22,180 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 107,759 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $14,471,000 after purchasing an additional 34,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 141,802 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $19,043,000 after purchasing an additional 24,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $292,930.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,900,690. This represents a 13.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total transaction of $7,787,887.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,085,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,509,924.95. The trade was a 2.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $109.02 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $81.25 and a 12 month high of $195.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The business had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Summit Insights downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.96.

View Our Latest Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.