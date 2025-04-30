Diaceutics (LON:DXRX) Shares Up 0.4% – Here’s Why

Diaceutics PLC (LON:DXRX – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 120 ($1.61) and last traded at GBX 118 ($1.58). 23,993 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 99,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 117.50 ($1.58).

Diaceutics Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market cap of £99.58 million, a P/E ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 124.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 127.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 9.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Graham Paterson acquired 11,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 138 ($1.85) per share, for a total transaction of £16,067.34 ($21,549.54). Company insiders own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

About Diaceutics

At Diaceutics we believe that every patient should get the opportunity to receive the right test and the right therapy to positively impact their disease outcome. We provide the world’s leading pharma and biotech companies with an end-to-end commercialisation solution for precision medicines through data analytics, scientific and advisory services enabled by our platform DXRX – The Diagnostics Network®.

