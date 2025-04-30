Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 164,069 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,100,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,069 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Toro were worth $88,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Toro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Toro by 195.7% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Toro by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Toro by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Toro by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Toro from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Northland Capmk raised Toro from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Northland Securities raised Toro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Toro from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toro has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.75.

NYSE TTC opened at $68.50 on Wednesday. The Toro Company has a twelve month low of $62.34 and a twelve month high of $100.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.90 and its 200 day moving average is $79.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.87%.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

