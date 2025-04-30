Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 164,332 Shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,155,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 164,332 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.27% of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions worth $80,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 138.4% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations acquired a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZWS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas cut Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.43.

Shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock opened at $34.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.19. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.74 and a fifty-two week high of $41.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.08.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $388.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.87 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 10.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

In other Zurn Elkay Water Solutions news, CFO David J. Pauli sold 8,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total transaction of $297,593.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,107,272.70. The trade was a 12.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Aimee Katz sold 8,912,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total value of $299,460,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,002,819 shares in the company, valued at $504,094,718.40. This represents a 37.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

