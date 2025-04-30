Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 24,569 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 821,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,569 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.87% of Euronet Worldwide worth $84,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EEFT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,372,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $340,955,000 after acquiring an additional 16,220 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 723,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,434,000 after purchasing an additional 7,246 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 627,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,496,000 after purchasing an additional 20,824 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 566,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,015 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $53,072,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Euronet Worldwide

In other news, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 95,000 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.69, for a total value of $9,565,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,418,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,875,686.54. The trade was a 6.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on EEFT. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Friday, February 14th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Euronet Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.57.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EEFT

Euronet Worldwide Price Performance

Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $100.93 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.18. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $85.24 and a one year high of $117.66.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.13. The company had revenue of $915.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.93 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.