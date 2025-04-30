Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 38,775 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,436,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,775 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.44% of Terreno Realty worth $84,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,256,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $902,293,000 after buying an additional 1,484,301 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Terreno Realty by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,227,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $663,987,000 after purchasing an additional 628,116 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Terreno Realty by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,434,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,031,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,838,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,729,000 after purchasing an additional 110,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,288,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,183,000 after purchasing an additional 14,995 shares during the last quarter.

TRNO opened at $56.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Terreno Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $44.44 and a 1-year high of $71.63.

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.24. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 48.18%. Analysts predict that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is currently 102.08%.

Several research firms recently commented on TRNO. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Terreno Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Terreno Realty from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Terreno Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.45.

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

