Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,623,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,249 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in HNI were worth $81,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get HNI alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in HNI by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,718,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $288,016,000 after buying an additional 62,476 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of HNI by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,960,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,755,000 after purchasing an additional 124,391 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HNI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,253,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HNI by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,091,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,992,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in HNI by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 628,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,646,000 after buying an additional 105,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

HNI Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of HNI opened at $42.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.09. HNI Co. has a 12 month low of $39.76 and a 12 month high of $58.42.

HNI Dividend Announcement

HNI ( NYSE:HNI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $642.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.03 million. HNI had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 18.27%. Analysts predict that HNI Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. HNI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of HNI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HNI

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Brian Scott Smith sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total value of $27,744.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,394 shares in the company, valued at $718,260.60. This trade represents a 3.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HNI Company Profile

(Free Report)

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, and marketing of workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, architectural products, and ancillary and hospitality products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF, HBF Textiles, HNI India, Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, David Edward, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HNI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HNI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.