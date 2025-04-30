Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 1,318 Shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 183,203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $86,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Credit Acceptance in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 179 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 81.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CACC stock opened at $488.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.27. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 12-month low of $409.22 and a 12-month high of $614.96. The company has a quick ratio of 20.33, a current ratio of 20.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $486.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $481.72.

Credit Acceptance ( NASDAQ:CACC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $10.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.70 by $2.47. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 11.46%. Research analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 53.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CACC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st.

In other news, insider Nicholas J. Elliott sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.00, for a total transaction of $150,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,731,270. This represents a 1.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Douglas W. Busk sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.97, for a total transaction of $1,547,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,605,698.64. This trade represents a 49.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.

