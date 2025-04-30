Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 63,815 Shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,576,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,815 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.84% of Doximity worth $84,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Doximity alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DOCS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Doximity by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,203,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,159,000 after acquiring an additional 485,102 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Doximity by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,409,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571,580 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Doximity by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,952,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,668,000 after purchasing an additional 95,458 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Doximity by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,334,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,644,000 after buying an additional 62,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Doximity by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,847,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,649,000 after buying an additional 164,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Doximity Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of DOCS opened at $57.68 on Wednesday. Doximity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.96 and a twelve month high of $85.21. The stock has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 57.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.38.

Insider Activity at Doximity

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Doximity news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $1,152,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,463.20. This trade represents a 75.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 37.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DOCS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Doximity from $71.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Leerink Partners upgraded Doximity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Doximity from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Doximity from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Doximity from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.39.

View Our Latest Research Report on DOCS

Doximity Profile

(Free Report)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.