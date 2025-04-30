Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,406,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,307 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.05% of Ultra Clean worth $86,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners lifted its position in Ultra Clean by 227.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,035,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,625,000 after buying an additional 718,717 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the 4th quarter worth $13,900,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 172.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 227,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,178,000 after acquiring an additional 143,925 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,835,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $173,826,000 after acquiring an additional 129,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,988,000. 96.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UCTT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $60.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $40.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Ultra Clean from $48.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Insider Transactions at Ultra Clean

In other Ultra Clean news, insider Bill Bentinck purchased 3,000 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.17 per share, with a total value of $75,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,693.15. This trade represents a 5.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ernest E. Maddock acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.29 per share, with a total value of $242,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,190. This trade represents a 1,000.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Trading Down 13.9 %

Shares of UCTT stock opened at $19.20 on Wednesday. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.66 and a 1-year high of $56.47. The firm has a market cap of $866.53 million, a PE ratio of 240.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $518.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

About Ultra Clean

(Free Report)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.