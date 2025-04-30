Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,985,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,214 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $82,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 405,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,163,000 after purchasing an additional 197,067 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 410,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,305,000 after buying an additional 12,142 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 4th quarter worth $341,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,850,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 229,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,330,000 after acquiring an additional 7,012 shares during the last quarter. 81.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (up from $29.00) on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.40.

Shares of SBCF opened at $24.05 on Wednesday. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a one year low of $21.36 and a one year high of $31.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.97.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $140.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.41 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 5.91%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.32%.

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

