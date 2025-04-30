Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $80.62 Million Holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,079,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,660 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $80,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSM. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 127.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,206,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,137,000 after buying an additional 676,238 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,735,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,987,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,443,000 after purchasing an additional 448,708 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,418,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,310,000 after purchasing an additional 193,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 424,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,701,000 after buying an additional 183,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mitchell Jacobson bought 27,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,928,582.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,951,725 shares in the company, valued at $136,171,853.25. The trade was a 1.44 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSC Industrial Direct Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of MSM stock opened at $77.03 on Wednesday. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.10 and a 12-month high of $94.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $891.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

MSC Industrial Direct Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 89.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.20.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

