Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $81.21 Million Stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 285,743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,958 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $81,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 521.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Wingstop in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in Wingstop by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Wingstop during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000.

Wingstop Stock Performance

NASDAQ WING opened at $230.51 on Wednesday. Wingstop Inc. has a 52 week low of $204.00 and a 52 week high of $433.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $224.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $282.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.13, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.02.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 29.11%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $260.00 price target on Wingstop in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Northcoast Research cut Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Benchmark reduced their target price on Wingstop from $340.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Wingstop from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.17.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

