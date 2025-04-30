Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $85.35 Million Holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,441,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,519 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.65% of Under Armour worth $85,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the 4th quarter valued at $18,688,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 1,317.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,722,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,893 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 182.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,250,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,790,000 after buying an additional 1,453,399 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 265.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,293,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,647,000 after buying an additional 939,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth about $5,757,000. 36.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Under Armour Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:UA opened at $5.54 on Wednesday. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.62 and a 12 month high of $10.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.10 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.21.

About Under Armour

Under Armour ( NYSE:UA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.03%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

