Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Holdings in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,668,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 643,661 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.97% of ADMA Biologics worth $80,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the third quarter valued at about $61,858,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,076,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 1,144.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,841,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC lifted its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 117.0% during the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 46,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 25,030 shares during the period. 75.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th.

ADMA Biologics Price Performance

ADMA Biologics stock opened at $24.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.37. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $25.67. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.11 and a beta of 0.53.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

