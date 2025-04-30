Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,820,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,478 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 5.61% of MillerKnoll worth $86,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in MillerKnoll by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,312,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,659,000 after acquiring an additional 42,343 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in MillerKnoll by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 956,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,606,000 after purchasing an additional 23,933 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in MillerKnoll by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 938,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,690 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in MillerKnoll by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 804,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,165,000 after buying an additional 229,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Street Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MillerKnoll by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 637,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,401,000 after buying an additional 7,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of MillerKnoll to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. StockNews.com cut MillerKnoll from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 29th.

MillerKnoll Trading Up 1.4 %

MLKN stock opened at $16.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.99. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.25 and a 1-year high of $31.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.05.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $876.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.88 million. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 10.74%. MillerKnoll’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that MillerKnoll, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MillerKnoll Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio is presently 178.57%.

MillerKnoll Company Profile

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

