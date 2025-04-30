Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Position in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 949,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,802 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.70% of Construction Partners worth $83,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROAD. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in Construction Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Construction Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Construction Partners by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Construction Partners by 400.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Construction Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 94.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Fred Julius Smith III purchased 9,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.83 per share, with a total value of $689,055.39. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 9,333 shares in the company, valued at $689,055.39. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John L. Harper sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.83, for a total value of $442,980.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 159,389 shares in the company, valued at $11,767,689.87. This trade represents a 3.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROAD opened at $81.17 on Wednesday. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.42 and a 52-week high of $103.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 75.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ROAD shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Construction Partners in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, constructs and maintains roadways in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, such as highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

