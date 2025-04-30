Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,018,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,491 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $80,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balanced Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC now owns 26,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 5,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 7,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on FE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wolfe Research lowered FirstEnergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Mizuho set a $43.00 price target on FirstEnergy in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of FE opened at $43.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.56. FirstEnergy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $37.58 and a fifty-two week high of $44.97.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. FirstEnergy’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 7th. This is a positive change from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.68%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

