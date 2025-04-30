Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 16,465 Shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,549,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,465 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Green Brick Partners were worth $87,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 17,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 6,981 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Green Brick Partners by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 758.8% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 10,460.0% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 118,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,692,000 after buying an additional 22,084 shares in the last quarter. 78.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Green Brick Partners stock opened at $58.27 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.74. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $50.57 and a one year high of $84.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 7.57 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Separately, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land Development. The Builder operations Central segment operates builders in Texas; and the closing and delivery of homes.

