Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 34,710 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,447,890 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 34,710 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $85,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 225.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 335,637 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $23,888,000 after buying an additional 232,539 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 20.6% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 11.1% in the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 16,812 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 11.3% in the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,212 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,802 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

RIO stock opened at $60.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.47. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $51.67 and a one year high of $74.24. The company has a market capitalization of $76.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $2.23 per share. This represents a yield of 7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.77. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.15%.

Several analysts have issued reports on RIO shares. DZ Bank raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Clarkson Capital upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

