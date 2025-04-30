Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stock Holdings in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,517,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364,629 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.09% of Brookfield worth $87,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BN. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. 61.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Brookfield from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $83.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Brookfield from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Brookfield from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Brookfield from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.88.

Brookfield Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of BN stock opened at $53.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.00 and a 200 day moving average of $55.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.37 billion, a PE ratio of 178.81 and a beta of 1.60. Brookfield Co. has a 1-year low of $39.78 and a 1-year high of $62.78.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.13. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 3.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Brookfield’s payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

Brookfield Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

