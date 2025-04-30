Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stock Position in Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,207,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,993 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Dayforce were worth $87,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Dayforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dayforce during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in Dayforce by 14,800.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Dayforce by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dayforce by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total transaction of $112,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 105,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,935,606.56. The trade was a 1.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Samer Alkharrat sold 1,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $108,522.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,509,423.68. This trade represents a 1.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dayforce Price Performance

Shares of DAY opened at $57.36 on Wednesday. Dayforce Inc has a 52 week low of $47.08 and a 52 week high of $82.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 521.50, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.78 and a 200-day moving average of $67.00.

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.09). Dayforce had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 1.03%. As a group, analysts forecast that Dayforce Inc will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DAY shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Dayforce from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Dayforce from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Dayforce from $69.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Cowen upgraded Dayforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Dayforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, March 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dayforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.79.

About Dayforce

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Featured Stories

