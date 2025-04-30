DMG Blockchain Solutions (CVE:DMGI) Shares Down 5.8% – Should You Sell?

DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc. (CVE:DMGI – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. Approximately 67,196 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 355,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$49.00 million, a PE ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 4.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.17.
DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc operates as a blockchain and crypto-currency company in Canada. The company manages, operates, and develops digital solutions to monetize the blockchain ecosystem. It also offers transaction verification; co-location hosting; data center optimization, and infrastructure consulting services.
