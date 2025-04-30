DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,715,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 62,392 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 6.34% of DNOW worth $87,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DNOW by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,091,660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,212,000 after acquiring an additional 25,402 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in DNOW by 186.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 51,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 33,520 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in DNOW by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in DNOW by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,843,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,985,000 after purchasing an additional 112,135 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DNOW by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,307,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $82,063,000 after buying an additional 543,403 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNOW opened at $16.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.58. DNOW Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.42 and a twelve month high of $18.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 1.21.

DNOW ( NYSE:DNOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.14. DNOW had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 3.41%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DNOW Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

DNOW announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, January 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $160.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DNOW shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on DNOW from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded DNOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of DNOW from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th.

DNOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and customer on-site locations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; pipes, manual and automated valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as artificial lift systems, coatings, and miscellaneous expendable items.

