Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.50 price target for the company. Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.75 price target (down from $37.50) on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $30.00 to $27.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.06.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DEA

Easterly Government Properties Stock Performance

Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $20.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 111.53 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.21. Easterly Government Properties has a 12-month low of $19.48 and a 12-month high of $36.31.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.33 by ($6.60). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $78.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DEA. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 324.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 165,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after buying an additional 126,306 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 232,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 7,349 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 309,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 21,050 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 70,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 8,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 276,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 18,267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

About Easterly Government Properties

(Get Free Report)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly’s experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.