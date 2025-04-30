Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Price Target Cut to $106.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $120.00 to $106.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 39.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $115.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $123.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.15.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $76.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $70.90 and a 12 month high of $114.50.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.02. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Eastman Chemical

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 384.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

