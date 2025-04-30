Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

EMN has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Eastman Chemical from $111.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Eastman Chemical from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $123.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.15.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EMN

Eastman Chemical Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of EMN opened at $76.13 on Monday. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $70.90 and a 12 month high of $114.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.02. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eastman Chemical

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,537,000. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at $137,848,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at $137,416,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3,136.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 736,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,213,000 after acquiring an additional 713,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,886,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $537,561,000 after acquiring an additional 697,388 shares during the period. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eastman Chemical

(Get Free Report)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.