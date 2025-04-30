El Pollo Loco (LOCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q1 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share and revenue of $118.20 million for the quarter.
El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $114.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.19 million. On average, analysts expect El Pollo Loco to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
El Pollo Loco Stock Performance
Shares of LOCO stock opened at $9.37 on Wednesday. El Pollo Loco has a 52 week low of $8.36 and a 52 week high of $14.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.63 million, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.35.
El Pollo Loco Company Profile
El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It operates and franchises restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Colorado, Utah, and Louisiana. It also licenses its brand to restaurants in the Philippines.
