El Pollo Loco (LOCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

El Pollo Loco is expected to announce its Q1 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share and revenue of $118.20 million for the quarter.

El Pollo Loco last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $114.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.19 million. On average, analysts expect El Pollo Loco to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LOCO stock opened at $9.37 on Wednesday. El Pollo Loco has a 52 week low of $8.36 and a 52 week high of $14.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.63 million, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.35.

LOCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum began coverage on El Pollo Loco in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. They set a "buy" rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark restated a "hold" rating on shares of El Pollo Loco in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of El Pollo Loco from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th.

(Get Free Report)

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It operates and franchises restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Colorado, Utah, and Louisiana. It also licenses its brand to restaurants in the Philippines.

