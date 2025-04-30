Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Shares Sold by CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lowered its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Free Report) (TSE:ELD) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,761 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Eldorado Gold were worth $914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. purchased a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the fourth quarter worth $183,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Eldorado Gold by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 3,508 shares during the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EGO opened at $18.66 on Wednesday. Eldorado Gold Co. has a one year low of $13.29 and a one year high of $20.65. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Eldorado Gold ( NYSE:EGO Get Free Report ) (TSE:ELD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $435.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.43 million. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 8.74%. Analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EGO. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial raised Eldorado Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.38.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

