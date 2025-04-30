Elemental Altus Royalties (OTCMKTS:ELEMF) Trading 1.9% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Elemental Altus Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEMF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.08 and last traded at $1.07. 55,777 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 45,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.

Elemental Altus Royalties Stock Up 1.9 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.86.

Elemental Altus Royalties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Elemental Altus Royalties Corp., a precious metals royalty company, engages in the acquisition of royalties, streams, and other rights over mining projects. It has a portfolio of 11 royalties and streams in Australia, Chile, Canada, Burkina Faso, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Kenya. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elemental Altus Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elemental Altus Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.