Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Receives Buy Rating from Truist Financial

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Truist Financial in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $135.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $116.00. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.47% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays raised their target price on Encompass Health from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.86.

Encompass Health Stock Performance

Shares of EHC opened at $115.91 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.83. Encompass Health has a 12 month low of $82.38 and a 12 month high of $117.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.87.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.18. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Encompass Health will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Encompass Health

In other Encompass Health news, CAO Andrew L. Price sold 5,042 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total transaction of $495,578.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 69,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,798,129.56. The trade was a 6.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Encompass Health

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new position in Encompass Health in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in Encompass Health in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

