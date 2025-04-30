Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Free Report) by 228.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,658 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Entrada Therapeutics were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TRDA. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Entrada Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in Entrada Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Entrada Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 4,291 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Entrada Therapeutics by 210.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 30,585 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entrada Therapeutics stock opened at $8.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $336.10 million, a P/E ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.21. Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.10 and a fifty-two week high of $21.79.

Entrada Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TRDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $12.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.95 million. Entrada Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 25.53%. As a group, analysts forecast that Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 31st.

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its EEV platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. Its therapeutic candidates, which include ENTR-601-44, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and ENTR-701, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1.

