Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 18,766 Shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 149,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,766 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get DNP Select Income Fund alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tandem Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 141.4% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 4,951 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. 8.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DNP Select Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DNP opened at $9.69 on Wednesday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $8.02 and a one year high of $10.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.40.

DNP Select Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at DNP Select Income Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th.

In other news, Director Geraldine M. Mcnamara sold 11,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $107,189.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,287.04. This represents a 68.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DNP Select Income Fund Profile

(Free Report)

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.