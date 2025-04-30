Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,313 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mobileye Global were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Mobileye Global by 147.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 580.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Mobileye Global by 136.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz SE purchased a new stake in Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 13.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MBLY opened at $14.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.92. The company has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 69.54 and a beta of 0.39. Mobileye Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.48 and a 52 week high of $33.26.

Mobileye Global ( NASDAQ:MBLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Mobileye Global had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 186.82%. The firm had revenue of $438.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Mobileye Global in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Mobileye Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Mobileye Global from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mobileye Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.63.

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

