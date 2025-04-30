Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 1,016.7% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSGS stock opened at $193.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.67 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $193.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.24. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a one year low of $173.26 and a one year high of $237.99.

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $357.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.68 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider F. Dolan 2009 Revocabl Charles sold 31,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.92, for a total transaction of $6,044,204.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,022.24. This represents a 86.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSGS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie upped their price objective on Madison Square Garden Sports from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Susquehanna began coverage on Madison Square Garden Sports in a report on Monday. They set a “positive” rating and a $254.00 price target for the company.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

