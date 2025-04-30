Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $1.36 Million Stake in Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 231,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,991 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Aegon were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aegon during the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Aegon during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aegon by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 68,310 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aegon by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 18,084 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aegon by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 126,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AEG opened at $6.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.30. Aegon Ltd. has a 12-month low of $5.42 and a 12-month high of $6.96. The company has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.1992 per share. This represents a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. This is an increase from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. Aegon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.38%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st.

Aegon Company Profile

Aegon Ltd. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, mutual funds, and stable value solutions; residential mortgage and digital baking services; and retail and institutional investment management solutions and retirement savings vehicles and strategies.

