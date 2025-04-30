Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,658 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,315,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,168,000 after purchasing an additional 402,308 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 905,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,748,000 after purchasing an additional 31,060 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the 4th quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 617,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,649,000 after buying an additional 126,963 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust stock opened at $10.73 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.02. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 12-month low of $9.16 and a 12-month high of $11.47.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.0827 dividend. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

