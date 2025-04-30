Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 216,239 Shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) by 251.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 302,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 216,239 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Grab were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GRAB. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grab by 4,311.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 445,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 435,014 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Grab by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,181,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,932 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Grab by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 28,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Leibman Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Grab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $937,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Grab by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 16,946,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,989,000 after buying an additional 8,868,071 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

GRAB stock opened at $4.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.61. Grab Holdings Limited has a one year low of $2.98 and a one year high of $5.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of -239.50, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.88.

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Grab had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $764.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $762.57 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Grab Holdings Limited will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

GRAB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of Grab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $5.50 to $5.45 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Grab in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Grab from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Grab from $5.60 to $5.30 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Grab in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.60.

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

