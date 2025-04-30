Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 3,112 Shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 53,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Veritex were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Veritex alerts:

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veritex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $306,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Veritex during the fourth quarter worth $847,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Veritex by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 9,559 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Veritex by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 161,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,397,000 after acquiring an additional 33,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veritex by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 89,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,429,000 after buying an additional 16,001 shares in the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VBTX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Veritex from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Raymond James downgraded Veritex from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Veritex in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Veritex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Veritex from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Veritex Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ VBTX opened at $23.40 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.69 and a 200 day moving average of $26.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.74 and a 1 year high of $31.62.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $109.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.73 million. Veritex had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 7.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Veritex Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 8th. This is a boost from Veritex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.14%.

About Veritex

(Free Report)

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.