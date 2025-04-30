Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 7,226 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,902 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,226 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,610 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in NeoGenomics by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,421 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 174.9% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NEO. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on NeoGenomics from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark downgraded NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NeoGenomics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEO opened at $6.58 on Wednesday. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.40 and a 1 year high of $19.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $846.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.40.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $168.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.38 million. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 2.10% and a negative net margin of 11.92%. NeoGenomics’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Clinical Services and Advanced Diagnostics segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, academic centers, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, and clinical laboratories.

